The Bowman Museum’s five-year operating levy is back on the ballot in the May 16 election, and proponents say it is imperative to keeping alive the museum, a repository for Crook County culture and history.

The current levy is 6 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed property value. The operating levy has not changed since it began in 1998 and would cost the owner of a $200,000 home roughly $12 per year. Voting “yes” would help support the museum, allowing it to pay its bills, keep it staffed and maintain the local history housed within.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.