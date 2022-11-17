The Bend City Council approved controversial rules for when, where and how people experiencing homelessness can camp on city property Wednesday evening.
The code was a major stride in homelessness response policy from the city of Bend, but it wasn't a cause for celebration.
“I woke up this morning with a feeling of dread,” Councilor Megan Perkins said Wednesday night before she voted, “because while I will be voting to pass this code, I think this is the hardest thing I’ve had to do on council, personally.”
The new rules passed by a 4-3 vote. They will allow people experiencing homelessness to shelter on public property for at least 24 hours but only if they meet certain restrictions. Rules won’t go into effect until March to give the city’s code enforcement team and local service providers time to make sure those who will be affected learn and understand the rules.
The code has been in the works since June. The City Council has engaged in months of consideration and back-and-forth, and it all came to an end with impassioned testimony Wednesday night. Thirteen people from the area, most opposed to the code, gave their final thoughts about it.
“We’re pushing folks farther and farther out,” said Johannah Johnson-Weinburg, who works for two local nonprofits that do outreach with houseless people.
This was only one of Johnson-Weinburg's concerns. Others included a lack of shelter beds — especially low-barrier shelter beds — a lack of support and mental health services and a lack of affordable housing.
While the final iteration of the code limits camping on city property to 24 hours, it gives people 72 hours to move, meaning people can be in one place for around four days at a time. After that time, people have to move their dwellings and belongings at least one city block or 600 feet, and they cannot return for at least three days.
No more than three encampments are allowed per block, and people aren’t allowed to camp on city property or rights of way within 1,000 feet of shelters or Safe Parking Program sites.
People who are in violation of the code won’t be issued a citation until they are told what the violation is, given an opportunity to fix the violation on their own and referred to services.
Earlier versions of the code required a contingency: Space had to be unavailable in local homeless shelters in order to allow people experiencing homelessness to camp on city property. That is not the case anymore. Camping is allowed on city property and city rights of way if people abide by the specific time, place and manner rules laid out inn the new code.
However, houseless people would be required to significantly change the way they camp on city property.
Along with the code, the City Council also passed a resolution that will guide the city in the implementation process, City Manager Eric King said Thursday.
"An issue we know exists and are anticipating throughout implementation is the availability and capacity of service providers and enforcement officials to carry out the code," King said.
To combat this, King said the city will look for state and federal funding opportunities and work with the Deschutes County Coordinated Houseless Response Office to prioritize support services instead of enforcement.
A split council
Up until the moment Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell had to cast her vote on the code, she was uncertain of which way she was going to vote. The code passed, but without the out-going mayor’s support.
Goodman-Campbell was troubled by the 24-hour time limit. It wasn't enough time, she said.
"I was hoping we would be able to get to something that would be clearer because I really felt like we needed to be able to explain these rules clearly in order for people to be able to follow them," Goodman-Campbell told The Bulletin Thursday.
"We should have been tackling houselessness 20 years ago, 30 years ago," Goodman-Campbell said. "I'm really proud of all the work we have done in the last two years and the last four years, but if it had started earlier then the problem wouldn't have gotten quite to the point it's at now."
For many of the councilors, the code is a culmination of months of work listening to community members, poring over new drafts and making incremental changes. It was an exercise in compromise, many said.
“I don’t think this code fulfills the original intent of what we set out to do,” Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman said at the meeting.
The goal was to create clarity and a regulatory framework for community members and for enforcement officials, not to stop homelessness, Broadman said. However, Broadman added, the code he voted in favor of Wednesday is better than existing policy, and he thinks it will result in fewer forced removals.
Councilor Mo Mitchell has been opposed to the code since the council began the process. At the Wednesday meeting, Mitchell, who uses they/them pronouns, implored fellow council members to do things differently than other cities and vote "no" on the code.
"Be innovative. Be brave," they said.
Mitchell was concerned with the propensity for police involvement, especially since police aren't adequately trained to handle the complexities of people experiencing homelessness sheltering on city property for survival, they said. They were also concerned with the lack of low-barrier shelter beds and the overall quickness of the code development process.
Bend compared to others
Bend’s code is a part of a larger effort across Central Oregon and the state to create clear rules for people who are unhoused sheltering in public.
However, Bend's code is one of the more lenient codes in the region, according to City Attorney Mary Winters.
The city attorney's office looked at around 14 cities across the West, including Boise, Portland, Salem, Spokane and Santa Cruz, California, for inspiration on how to create a code. Of all of those cities, only Medford and now Bend didn't create rules allowing camping solely from dusk to dawn.
"These provisions are intentionally more flexible and geared toward taking individual situations into account before enforcement, and the least harmful or traumatic as possible," Winters said.
The code isn't officially adopted yet. Bend city councilors have to give final approval at their next meeting on Dec. 7, at which point the code will be adopted but not implemented until June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.