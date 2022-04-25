Roughly $7 million in American Rescue Plan Act money allocated to Bend could be going toward city fire services, the Deschutes County Stabilization Center, an emergency operations center and other projects.
The Bend City Council will consider how to spend the other half of the $14 million it received in the federal rescue plan sometime this June, according to City Manager Eric King.
The council allocated the first $7 million in 2021, which went to purchasing and renovating a homeless shelter, utility assistance and other items.
In a stewardship committee meeting on Monday, city Councilors Megan Perkins and Anthony Broadman, as well as Mayor Pro-tem Gena Goodman-Campbell, decided to push forward some recommendations on how the money should be spent.
A large chunk — roughly $4 million — will likely be set aside to help run the Division Street homeless shelter. Because the shelter was purchased through the state-run program Project Turnkey, the hope is that much of that cost could be reimbursed by the state, according to Recovery Strategy & Impact Officer Carolyn Eagan.
The rest will likely be divided up among various city departments and other agencies.
Deschutes County is asking for $328,000 to go toward the Stabilization Center, specifically to fund building out a crisis response team for law enforcement to respond to mental health-related calls with trained civilians rather than armed officers.
A little under $260,000 may go toward three years of funding for CORE3, a multiagency coordination center for emergency operations being proposed by the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, or COIC. The facility, if realized, would be built on Deschutes County land near Redmond Airport and be home to a training facility for law enforcement officers.
COIC is also requesting $200,000 in federal funds to operate Ride Bend, a free shuttle service to ferry people across the city, for two summers.
Committee members are recommending just under $2 million go to Bend Fire & Rescue, which is facing staffing shortages and has advocated for the funding as a stopgap measure until a levy can be put on the ballot next year for additional funding.
That leaves about $1.4 million to be put in reserves. In the meeting on Monday, Broadman also advocated that some of the money be allocated to create a need-based e-bike rebate program and paying for wayfinding signs for the city’s bikeways
He also suggested using some of the money to conduct a study on automated traffic enforcement.
“We have empty law enforcement positions,” Broadman said Monday. “One thing we can do is use technology to make roadways safer.”
Final decisions about spending the rest of the American Rescue Plan Act money are expected June 15 when the City Council considers a supplemental budget.
