REDMOND — What began as the Redmond Potato Show more than a hundred years ago has transformed over the years into a sprawling 120-acre family fair that features 4-H livestock showcases, carnival rides and live performances.

When it opened Wednesday, the 102nd Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo was still evolving. This was the first year since 2020 that it was held without COVID-19 restrictions, and the first time in the county fair’s documented history, that it was sponsored by a political candidate.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.