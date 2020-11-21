The mission of Family Kitchen in Bend is to give those in need a place to gather and share meals. That goal is realized each Thanksgiving Day, when hundreds of people gather inside the downtown community kitchen for a traditional turkey dinner.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Family Kitchen and other community kitchens, churches and shelters are having to adjust this Thanksgiving. Each location plans to prepare a holiday meal but deliver it to people in to-go containers and send them on their way.
“Now it’s just a real brief interaction through a window or through a door,” said Donna Burklo, the administrative director for the Family Kitchen. “And that’s hard. That’s really hard.”
The Family Kitchen expects to hand out about 230 meals from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. All year, the kitchen has seen an increase in the need for free meals due to the effects of the virus, Burklo said. Usually, the kitchen makes about 5,000 meals a month, but that number jumped to 6,100 in September and 6,400 in October.
Because meals are already being packaged and delivered to-go, the kitchen is making more and sending them to shelters and homeless camps, Burklo said.
“Since everything is packaged, it’s a little easier,” she said.
Even after the pandemic, the kitchen plans to continue delivering meals.
“We are thinking all of that through as we look toward the future,” Burklo said. “We are going to learn how to include some of these new shifts into everyday life.”
Still, not gathering on Thanksgiving will be difficult for the guests who look forward to the socializing and companionship of the community meal. The Family Kitchen is also not allowing guests to gather together outside due to the virus.
“It’s a huge frustration for our diners for sure,” Burklo said. “This was a place to meet up and check in.”
Across town, Shepherd’s House Ministries will host its annual Thanksgiving meal at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bend’s temporary warming shelter, which Shepherd’s House is overseeing this winter.
Shepherd’s House usually hosts a meal for guests at its Division Street shelter. They would sit around large tables and share a meal, but that is not happening this year.
Instead, Shepherd’s House will prepare the Thanksgiving meal at the Division Street location and deliver it to the people staying at the warming shelter on Second Street. The guests are already spaced apart and able to safely keep a distance while they eat.
“We wanted to keep that tradition alive,” said David Notari, director of development at Shepherd’s House. “The location we used in the past can’t really serve people in that fashion. The new warming shelter provides us an opportunity that we wanted to take advantage of.”
In Redmond, the only place for a free meal on Thanksgiving is at Jericho Table, a hot meal program run through the Jericho Road homeless shelter.
More than 35 turkey dinners will be handed out starting at 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving outside the Church of God Seventh Day on Fourth Street. The dinners will come with a pumpkin pie for dessert.
“The majority of them do really appreciate it,” said Bob Troutman, coordinator and board member at the shelter. “Sometimes Jericho Table is the only meal they get in a day.”
Jericho Table serves about 12,000 meals each year, Troutman said. Meals are served Monday through Friday at the church and volunteers also bring meals to homeless camps.
Troutman and the other volunteers are happy to spend Thanksgiving preparing meals for those in need. None of the volunteers had Thanksgiving plans anyway in order to stay safe from the virus, Troutman said.
“You can’t have family over to speak of so you might as well do this,” he said.
At the La Pine Community Kitchen, volunteers are preparing to send at least 250 Thanksgiving meals out the door at noon on Tuesday.
The kitchen also plans to hand out about 120 food boxes full of enough groceries for a week.
Volunteers will start cooking turkeys this weekend to have all the food ready for Tuesday, said Sharri Dempsey, general manager of the community kitchen.
“It will be like grandma cooked it for them,” Dempsey said.
It has been a busy year at the community kitchen as the volunteers have worked to keep people fed through the difficulties of the pandemic. Many of the people in need are seniors on fixed incomes and families with children, Dempsey said.
The community kitchen has already served nearly 24,000 meals this year, compared to about 16,500 meals all of last year, Dempsey said.
“People just don’t understand how much the need is here,” she said.
After such a long year, Dempsey is disappointed those in need can’t join together in the community kitchen for the Thanksgiving meal.
“At least we are feeding people,” she said. “At first, we were really blue about it because we loved having our dinning room full, but it just can’t happen right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.