A Texas man was arrested Saturday morning in rural eastern Deschutes County after rolling over a pickup truck he allegedly stole, and for allegedly possessing burglary tools and weapons.
That morning, Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies were called near mile post 23 on George Millican Road east of Bend, where they saw a 2006 Ford F250 flipped upside down on the side of the road, a sheriff's office press release stated. Deputies determined that the pickup was stolen in Bend on June 1.
About 200 yards from the vehicle, deputies and a police dog found 37-year-old Texas resident Jacob Cody Echols sitting on a rock. Echols allegedly was wearing body armor under his sweatshirt, and had a backpack with a machete inside, the release stated. Inside the pickup, deputies also found a stolen AR-15 rifle, hockey masks, stolen license plates and pry bars, the release stated.
Echols was then taken to the Deschutes County jail on suspicion of 10 crimes, including first-degree theft, two cases of second-degree theft, possession of burglary tools, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and body armor.
