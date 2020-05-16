A 56-year-old Terrebonne woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday on Deschutes Market Road about one-fourth of a mile north of Hamehook Road northeast of Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Diane Webb was traveling south on Deschutes Market Road in her white 2008 Ford Fusion when she saw a tractor traveling north in the road with a line of cars behind it.
Webb didn’t see a towing attachment on the tractor that was partially in the southbound lane and she struck it with her car, shearing off part of the car , according to the sheriff’s office.
After the collision, Webb’s car struck a white 2001 Ford Econoline van that was towing a horse trailer. Webb’s car crossed the southbound lane and came to a stop on the shoulder of the road. The Ford went off the road into a ditch adjacent to the northbound lane.
Webb was transported by Bend Fire & Rescue paramedics to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries.
None of the other vehicle occupants were injured.
