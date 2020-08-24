Terrebonne residents are invited to participate in a virtual open house on how to best meet the area's wastewater needs.
The Terrebonne Wastewater Feasibility Study will explore potential sewer solutions in the unincorporated community boundary, according to Deschutes County. The virtual forum and survey will be available to participate in from August through Sept. 25 at www.online-voice.net/terrebonne.
For additional information, please contact Chris Doty, Deschutes County Road Department director, at 541-388-6581.
