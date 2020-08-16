A Terrebonne man was killed Saturday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 between Madras and Terrebonne.
Gavin Hermosillo, 21, was a passenger in a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Emily Worthington, 19, of Terrebonne. Worthington, heading south, had stopped on the highway along with other traffic due to a crash five miles south, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred around 4 p.m. when a Chevrolet Blazer driven by Donald Matney, 54, of Redmond, struck the rear of Worthington's Cavalier, pushing it into two other vehicles and into the northbound lane of travel, according to police.
Hermosillo was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old child who was also a passenger in Worthington's vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Matney and Worthington were also taken to area hospitals.
The occupants of the other two vehicles, a Jeep Cherokee and a BMW X2, were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
