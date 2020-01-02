A Terrebonne man died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 Tuesday after an SUV and trailer pulled in front of the deceased man's motorcycle.

The crash happened around 3:13 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and state Highway 370, just north of Redmond, according to an Oregon State Police press release.

A Chevrolet Suburban, pulling a trailer and driven by 70-year-old Terrebonne resident Jose Parada-Rodriguez, tried to cross Highway 97, and struck the motorcycle operated by Charles Smith, 63, who was traveling northbound, according to the press release. The SUV also hit a BMW X5 driven by Madras resident Delita Cordes, 62.

Smith was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to state police. Parada-Rodriguez and Cordes were not hurt in the crash.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, according to Captain Tim Fox of the Oregon State Police.