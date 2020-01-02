A Terrebonne man died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 Tuesday after an SUV and trailer pulled in front of the deceased man's motorcycle.
The crash happened around 3:13 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and state Highway 370, just north of Redmond, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
A Chevrolet Suburban, pulling a trailer and driven by 70-year-old Terrebonne resident Jose Parada-Rodriguez, tried to cross Highway 97, and struck the motorcycle operated by Charles Smith, 63, who was traveling northbound, according to the press release. The SUV also hit a BMW X5 driven by Madras resident Delita Cordes, 62.
Smith was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to state police. Parada-Rodriguez and Cordes were not hurt in the crash.
A criminal investigation is ongoing, according to Captain Tim Fox of the Oregon State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.