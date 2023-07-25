crash

This Jeep was allegedly stolen by a Terrebonne man Monday before it was driven through gates and fences at an alpaca farm, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. 

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

An allegedly intoxicated man is accused of blowing up a shed in Terrebonne on Monday before stealing a Jeep on a neighboring alpaca farm and crashing it into fences and gates around the farm property.

Debbie Miller, an owner of Crescent Moon Ranch, the alpaca farm, said while her Jeep came out totaled; no alpacas were harmed during the incident. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.