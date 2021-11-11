A project to address safety concerns along U.S. Highway 97 in Terrebonne has the full support of Jefferson and Deschutes counties.
The Deschutes County Commission has offered $10 million toward the $30 million project, which mostly runs through the county, while the Jefferson County Commission sent a letter of support last month to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The Jefferson County Commission represents the residents in Crooked River Ranch who regularly use the Lower Bridge Way intersection in Terrebonne to access the highway.
“There’s probably around 4,000 Crooked River Ranch residents that rely on that intersection to go to work or do whatever they have to do on a daily basis,” said Kelly Simmelink, Jefferson County commissioner. “It’s been frustrating as you drive through there. You come into the bottle neck that is Terrebonne.”
Simmelink and the other two commissioners, Mae Huston and Wayne Fording, said they are pleased with the latest proposal that improves the intersection at Lower Bridge Way and builds a bridge to bring highway traffic over Lower Bridge Way.
The commissioners acknowledge that eventually the state transportation department will need a larger project in the area to ease the congestion on the two-lane highway through Terrebonne.
By 2040, the average daily traffic on the section of highway in Terrebonne is expected to double, from about 16,500 travelers to 32,000, according to ODOT data.
“We understand this latest plan was a compromise between ODOT and Deschutes County,” the commissioners wrote in an Oct. 20 letter. “We remain hopeful ODOT and Deschutes County will continue to work in partnership to solve remaining congestion issues in the Terrebonne areas.”
In the meantime, Simmelink said, the current project should benefit travelers through the area.
“It’s time to get some safety issues addressed at the very minimum,” Simmelink said. “At the end of the day, that's what we are most happy to see.”
State transportation officials spent the past four years hosting public meetings and collecting feedback from local residents. Several proposals were presented, and the result of the work is the latest plan, which includes a pedestrian crossing across the highway and across 11th Street. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.
With support from residents and the county commissions, ODOT can move forward with an agreement between the state agency and the counties to begin the design work and eventually construction, said Bob Townsend, Central Oregon area manager for ODOT.
“What will end up happening is we will have an agreement and it will be amended two or three times because there’s always little things to change,” Townsend said. “That will be the next step early next year to at least get an official intergovernmental agreement signed.”
In addition, ODOT officials will spend the next two years assessing what private properties will be affected by the project. Townsend said ODOT may have to acquire right-of-way on more than 20 properties and possibly purchase one or two properties. It’s a long process, Townsend said.
“It takes a little bit longer when you are potentially purchasing someone’s house,” Townsend said. “We will continue refining our design over the next year, but at the same time kick off the right-of-way acquisition process.”
Townsend recently sent a letter to Terrebonne and Crooked River Ranch residents about the new project. He told the residents he believes the project meets the goals of reducing vehicle speeds, improving pedestrian safety and traffic flow within Terrebonne.
“We believe we now have an alternative which meets the original goals for Terrebonne and which can be generally supported by the community at large,” Townsend said. “This alternative will clearly provide significant safety benefits for all modes of transportation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.