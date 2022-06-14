Drivers navigate their way through the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and NW Lower Bridge Way in Terrebonne in August. The Deschutes County Commission and the Oregon Department of Transportation have come to an agreement on improvements at the intersection.
After five years of public meetings, controversy and changes, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Deschutes County will be moving forward with a new highway design to address safety and traffic concerns around Terrebonne.
On Monday, the Deschutes County Commission signed an intergovernmental agreement to give $10 million toward the $30 million project. The rest will be funded by the state.
Construction is set to begin in the fall of 2023 and potentially be finished by the end of 2025.
“It’s kind of been around and around,” Commissioner Tony DeBone said Monday of the project, “But it’s exciting.”
The project will significantly change the landscape where U.S. Highway 97 and Lower Bridge Way intersect.
The intersection has been a priority to fix for years due to safety concerns as traffic volume continues to increase.
Some aspects include a new diamond interchange with “dog-bone” ramps, which resemble something like two roundabouts next to each other, at Highway 97 and Lower Bridge Way.
The “dog bone,” or as some county staff are referring to it, "The Terre-bone," is a recent addition and was in response to public feedback. The dog bone, according to ODOT, eliminates the need for traffic signals and impacts surrounding residences less.
The project addresses other traffic concerns in Terrebonne as well. It is difficult for people on side streets to turn onto Highway 97 and there is a lack of safe pedestrian infrastructure, according to ODOT.
Tenth Street will be extended to the south along the west side of the highway, and left turn lanes will be installed at what will become a new intersection.
A better pedestrian crossing will be built over the highway at Central Avenue, and the crossing that is already in place over the highway at B Avenue will be improved.
Eleventh Street will be rebuilt from Central Avenue to have bike lanes and sidewalks, and Smith Rock Way from 11th Street to the Terrebonne Depot will be widened.
This solutions were the product of several public meetings after residents pushed back against an original design, which would have been a larger scale project for a divided highway that would put two southbound lanes on the existing highway and two northbound lanes on 11th Street.
While construction for these improvements are occurring, there is also a plan to add sewer infrastructure for residents of Terrebonne to avoid tearing up new roads in the near future, said Chris Doty, the county’s road department director.
