After nearly four years of public input, state transportation officials believe they found a solution for improving safety along U.S. Highway 97 in Terrebonne. The Oregon Department of Transportation shared its latest proposal for the busy stretch of highway at an open house in the Terrebonne Community School. The meeting Wednesday drew more than 200 residents.
“We are on to another proposal that we think meets everyone’s needs, so to say,” said Bob Townsend, Central Oregon area manager for ODOT.
The new proposal calls for an improved intersection at Lower Bridge Way and enhanced pedestrian crossings across the highway and 11th Street. The intersection will feature a bridge to bring highway traffic over Lower Bridge Way. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.
ODOT originally planned a larger-scale project for a divided highway that would put two southbound lanes on the existing highway and two northbound lanes on 11th Street.
The Deschutes County Commission voted in September 2019 to stall that project. Since, the county worked with ODOT and is offering $10 million in addition to $20 million in state funding for the new proposal.
“Now with a $30 million project, we are able to expand the interchange a little bigger (at Lower Bridge Way) and add a couple more safety improvements,” Townsend said.
Townsend said the current proposal addresses safety concerns in the area, but won’t improve traffic congestion. Eventually, a major highway expansion project will be necessary for the area as traffic continues to increase each year, Townsend said.
By 2040, the average daily traffic use on that section of highway is expected to double from about 16,500 travelers to 32,000, according to ODOT data.
“The biggest thing that is missing is we are not expanding the lanes on U.S. Highway 97 so congestion will still be an issue,” Townsend said.
At previous public meetings, many residents were against a larger project and expressed concerns about having an expanded highway so close to homes and businesses.
Most residents appear to support the new proposal, Townsend said.
“It checks off quite a few boxes,” Townsend said. “It doesn’t solve the long term issues, but most of them view it as a step toward that.”
Townsend will analyze the public comment from Wednesday’s open house and present the findings to the Deschutes and Jefferson county commissions.
“Our goal is by the end of September to have a firm scope and start moving forward,” Townsend said.
Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone said he welcomes the new plans. He supported approving the original plan to reroute northbound highway traffic onto 11th Street, but was outvoted at the time by the other commissioners.
DeBone said the county will work with ODOT over the next two months to finalize the plan.
“That’s the step right now,” DeBone said. “Lay it back out on the table and start moving forward to see what is going to be accepted.”
