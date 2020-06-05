Ten businesses in downtown Bend are one step closer to being able to use portions of the street and alleyways for seating and retail displays.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council voted 6-1 to authorize staff to implement the temporary program for businesses to extend their operations into public right of way areas like streets and alleys.
The program is intended to help businesses spread out more to meet social distancing requirements set out by the state due to COVID-19.
City staff are now evaluating four separate proposals from a total of 10 businesses downtown, the most notable of which would close most of Minnesota Avenue and make it a one-way street.
The next step is to create a formal application with criteria to meet public safety, liability and accessibility requirements, so other businesses all across Bend have a standardized process to try similar closures, said Ben Hemson, business advocate for the city.
“These are pilots for the pilot,” Hemson said.
Bos Taurus, 900 Wall, Good Drop Wine Shoppe, and Dogwood Cocktail Cabin — which all sit on the western half-block of Minnesota Avenue between Wall Street and Bond Street — have submitted proposals to expand seating into the parking stalls and partially into the travel lane on each side of the street. Minnesota would then become a one-way street and not allow left hand turns off of Bond Street, according to the proposal.
Deschutes Brewery is also asking to close off the parking spaces in front of its downtown location on Bond Avenue to allows use by pedestrians, so the sidewalk space can be used for seating.
Worthy Brewing Taps & Tacos, The Bend Store, and Beach Hut Deli have each requested a daily limited closure of Brooks Alley starting at 11 a.m. to allow businesses to expand into the area typically reserved for deliveries.
Similarly, the bar San Simón and the Tin Pan Theater have requested a daily closure of Tin Pan Alley to allow expanded seating between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Hemson said the alley way proposals could be vetted and approved as early as next week.
“I don’t see this dragging on for all that long,” Hemson said.
But the proposal from restaurant owners on Minnesota Avenue is more complicated. The city is still analyzing the best way to accommodate seating without creating a dangerous traffic pattern, Hemson said. The city has already ordered water-filled jersey barriers, which are extremely heavy road blocks, to put between pedestrians and the car lane.
“The safety aspect is the highest bar to clear,” Hemson said.
The proposal also faces some opposition. A group of seven retail businesses along Minnesota Avenue sent a letter to the council opposing any street closures.
“We as business owners need automobiles to have direct access to our businesses such as parking in front of our business establishment,” the letter states.
Though most of the council supported the program, Councilor Justin Livingston voted against it, arguing that the program does not take into account the businesses that could be hurt by the closures.
"While I want to do what we can to remove (regulatory) barriers … at the same time we can't remove (regulatory) barriers and allow them to negatively impact another business,” Livingston said on Thursday.
Livingston also opposed a part of the program that says two-thirds of businesses on a block have to agree to close down parking or a section of road, but how much weight a business is given in the vote is based on square footage.
“The way the rule is structured with square footage, one big restaurant could create a veto for other businesses,” Livingston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.