2020 has been a rough year. A global pandemic. Economic losses. Social isolation. Political divisiveness...
Yet, we all have so much we can be grateful for. Central Oregon is a region of beauty and wonder, full of people and communities with a rich history of caring for each other.
As Thanksgiving approaches and we look to celebrate the holiday differently than in years past, so that we can protect the most vulnerable among us, we would like to hear what you are grateful for. The Bulletin is collecting reflections on gratitude from community leaders and residents.
Please share with us what you are grateful for and why for a special series of essays and reflections to publish Thanksgiving Day. E-mail your reflections on gratitude, along with any photos you wish to share, to gratitude@bendbulletin.com. Please include your name and phone number in case we need to follow up.
