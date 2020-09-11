Shiloh and Marah Binder and their friend Caden Bolic were not yet born on Sept. 11, 2001.
But the three Central Oregon teenagers displayed the same kind of courage and selflessness as the first responders of 9/11 and the veterans of the wars it spawned when they helped rescue a seriously injured hiker this summer in the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness, say veterans officials who honored them Friday.
Shiloh, 15, his sister Marah, 17, who live in Prineville, and Bolic, 17, of Terrebonne, accepted medals from the Bend Heroes Foundation Friday morning at Bend's Brooks Park as part of an annual ceremony honoring those who died or were wounded in the terrorist attacks 19 years ago.
"Today's heroes day," said Dick Tobiason, chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation and a Vietnam War veteran. "These kids went and did something they were trained to do, they knew how to do it, and they were calm and collected and they had a plan. And they rescued the guy and saved his life."
The awards were from the national president of the American Legion Auxiliary and were presented by Yvonne Drury, president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Bend and the vice president of the Bend Heroes Foundation.
Drury said she got the idea to give the Binders and Bolic the awards after reading about the rescue in a July 18 article in The Bulletin.
"We're talking about American heroes, and they are certainly American heroes," Drury said. "Whether it's a big disaster or a small disaster."
The three experienced hikers, all students at Redmond Proficiency Academy, were one week into a Pacific Crest Trail trek from Cascade Locks to Elk Lake in mid-July when they helped coordinate the rescue of Portland's James Thomason, 38. Thomason had slipped and fallen on a rugged, remote slope and suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg.
Shiloh used his Garmin inReach global satellite communicator to coordinate a rescue via a National Guard helicopter that would fly Thomason to Oregon Health & Science University hospital in Portland. Shiloh hiked and ran some 17 miles in the process. Marah and Bolic stayed with Thomason for 15 hours during the night on the precipitous slope, caring for him as he went in and out of shock.
"All three of them, everything they did, they were prepared, and the opportunity came along, and they acted on it," Drury said.
After receiving their awards under smoke-filled skies Friday morning, the three hikers, their parents, and a small group of volunteers installed American flags at the Bend Heroes Memorial at Brooks Park and along Veterans Memorial Bridge on Newport Avenue to honor Bend veterans.
"It feels crazy to be put up to that standard or that level of appreciation almost," Bolic said. "I'm really happy that the story has been as well received as it has."
Marah Binder called receiving the award "incredible."
"I never thought it would blow up like this," she said. "We were just doing what anybody would do in that moment. And the recognition and support has just been out of this world. I think that's just amazing. It was really a special ceremony. And I hope other young people see that we're all out there to help each other out, especially in times like this. It's really important."
Shiloh Binder described the ceremony as a "neat experience."
"You want to do everything you can to honor (veterans)," Shiloh said. "It's really neat that we're able to be here for that, and have what we did worked into that. But we obviously want to show them our respect and gratitude."
After the flags were installed and the ceremony came to a close, Tobiason offered one final thought on the heroic deeds of the three Central Oregon teens: "You never have to worry about the future with people like this."
