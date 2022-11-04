Three teens were injured and taken to St. Charles Bend after a crash in La Pine Thursday night.
At 10:24 p.m. Thursday, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near Huntington Road and Memorial Lane in La Pine, the sheriff's office said in a release Friday.
Investigators found the vehicle was traveling north on Huntington Road when the 16-year-old driver crossed over the fog line. The driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of traffic before rolling and crashing into multiple trees.
A 15-year-old passenger was ejected from the car during the crash and was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries. A 14-year-old passenger was taken to St. Charles Bend by private vehicle for evaluation. The driver, who was also taken to the hospital, was found to be under the influence of intoxicants and had taken the vehicle without permission, according to the sheriff's office.
After the driver was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was lodged on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree assault, the release added.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
