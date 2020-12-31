When Bend High School sophomore Jade Jager heard about the police killing of George Floyd in May, she was angry. Seeing her pain, her mother gave her some advice.
"My mom saw me upset, and said, ‘Jade, if you’re upset, do something,’” Jager, 17, told The Bulletin recently..
That prompted Jager to write a social media post about starting a Bend rally against racism and police brutality. Other local teens expressed interest, and by early June, the Bend 4 BLM group was born.
Bend 4 BLM — the acronym stands for "Black Lives Matter" — is a group of about 15-20 local teenagers who have organized protests and teamed up with local organizations primarily to educate Central Oregon about racism.
Those discussions are particularly important in a community where the vast majority of the population — 94.1% in Deschutes County, according to the U.S. Census — is white, said Jager, now a junior at Bend High.
"We’re aren’t seeing as much blatant racism here, so people aren’t really aware of it happening," she said.
Some members of Bend 4 BLM, like Summit High School student Jace Bracelin, believe the group symbolizes Central Oregon's recent leftward political shift.
“I think there’s definitely a cultural change happening in Deschutes County, in Bend," Bracelin, 17, said. "I think we are a symptom of that.”
This past summer, separate from participating in numerous police brutality protests, the group organized a rally at the steps of the Bend-La Pine Schools administrative building in downtown Bend. At the event, Bend 4 BLM members and other local students and activists, mostly people of color, asked the school district for more inclusive curriculum and teaching practices.
Bend 4 BLM being comprised mainly of current Bend-La Pine students gives the group a unique perspective on education, Bracelin said.
"I believe the students in America hadn’t had the opportunity to speak out about their experience," he said.
This winter, the group turned its attention to a winter clothes drive with the Bethlehem Inn, along with researching and sharing statistics on racism and discrimination, Jager and Bracelin said.
But just because Bend 4 BLM isn't marching through downtown Bend this winter doesn't mean the group's fight against racism is over, Jager said.
"Just because it’s not as much in the news anymore, doesn’t mean it isn’t still going on," she said. "We can’t forget to combat racism.”
