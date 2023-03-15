stock_bend police

A 17-year-old girl in state foster care alleges Bend Police officers unnecessarily slammed her into the pavement and dislocated her shoulder while detaining her in May 2022.

The May 30 incident occurred three days after the Oregon Department of Human Services reported publicly that the teen was missing from foster care and was believed to be in danger. It was the first of three such notifications from the state in May and June.

