The approximately 150 technicians, technologists and therapists ratified the first-time contract on Wednesday with St. Charles Bend.
The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals negotiated wage increases and market adjustments for the first year.
The average increase is about 11%, which is consistent with increases received from 2019 through the first quarter of 2021 for non-contracted technical caregivers, according to the hospital statement.
The salaries are about 40% higher than the median hourly rate in Central Oregon, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
The standard wage range for “radiologic technologists” across the state is about $87,000 or about $41.82 an hour, Runberg said.
The union members organized a nine-day walk out that ended March 13.
After the first year, the contract follows the same wage methodology St. Charles already uses for noncontracted caregivers. One sticking point was over allowing current and future employees to join the union. The ratified contract makes the workplace “open shop” and allows current and future St. Charles Bend employees to choose whether they join the union and pay dues, according to the hospital statement.
Negotiations on the contract had been taking place since January 2020. St. Charles leaders and union representatives met more than 30 times to bargain the contract.
