Noemi Arellano-Summer is schools, youth, and families reporter at the Bulletin. She previously reported on homelessness and the 2020 eviction moratorium with the Howard Center of Investigative Journalism through Boston University. She was raised in Long Beach, California, where she started her journalism career reporting for her high school newspaper. In her free time, she can be found meandering through a bookstore or writing short stories.
Contract negotiations between the Bend-La Pine school district and its two largest unions, the Bend Education Association and the Oregon School Employees Association, will continue through September.
Though neither union will have finalized a new contract by the end of the first week of school, this won’t affect students’ education. The unions will work under the expired contracts until negotiations conclude, Scott Maben, the district’s director of communications, wrote in an email.
The Bend Education Association is the certified staff union, and represents over 1,000 teachers, school psychologists, librarians, certified nurses and others. The Oregon School Employees Association represents clerical staff, bus drivers, custodians and others.
The Bend Education Association took a break from bargaining during the summer, though members of the Oregon School Employees Association local chapter continued to meet with the district throughout the summer break.
“We haven’t done a full contract opener (language and financials) for several years, opting for just wages and benefits during the last opener, so it’s a slow process,” wrote Debbie Christian, president of the Oregon School Employees Association local chapter, in an email.
The teacher’s union is fighting for manageable class sizes and workloads, adequate planning time and a fair cost of living adjustment, according to a flyer Sarah Barclay, union president, gave out at a Labor Day picnic Monday.
“Educators in Bend are fighting for a fair contract that invests in our students and provides educators with the professional respect we deserve,” she wrote in the flyer.
Christian and Barclay both said that starting the year without a contract simply means employees won’t have increased benefits or salaries until a new contract is signed.
What has been agreed to so far?
Maben wrote in a June email that negotiations with Bend Education Association had yet to address salaries and benefits.
The teacher’s union will next negotiate with the district on Sept. 18. The union will hold a rally at the district office at 4:30 p.m. that day, before bargaining begins.
Due to the state’s school budget passing in June, the district now knows how much funding will be available for the next two years. .
Christian said the Oregon School Employees Association has meetings scheduled through September, and that they will be necessary to finish negotiations.
The classified staff union will meet with the district 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27 at the district office. Bargaining meetings are open to the public.
“We have reached a tentative agreement on a couple of the articles but have not yet discussed anything with financial implications and have many more articles (for language) still to discuss,” she wrote. “Our goal from the opening statement made on May 30 is to affect change for all classified staff with stronger contract language, and to recruit and retain quality classified staff with wages that allow employees to live and work in the community they serve.”
