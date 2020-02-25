Taylor Trautman, an elementary school administrator from southwest Washington, has been named the next principal of Barnes Butte Elementary School in Prineville.
Trautman will start her new job on July 1, and will be Barnes Butte Elementary School's second principal in its short history. Jim Bates, who has been the school's principal since its opening in 2015, is leaving to lead Prineville's new, still-unnamed magnet elementary school opening this fall.
Trautman most recently served as an associate principal at Beacon Hill and Illahee elementary schools in the southwest Washington cities of Kelso and Camas, respectively, according to a Crook County School District press release.
She said Prineville felt like home, and she took her time researching potential new jobs before applying for the position at Barnes Butte Elementary School, the press release stated.
“I really felt a sense of community, and when you drive up to the school, it feels like a safe place,” Trautman said in the press release. “I’m excited to be a part of that community and be a safe place for all students.”
