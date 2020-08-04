A plan that would redirect tax money over 30 years to help revitalize and spur development in the core of Bend has received mixed reviews.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will hold a public hearing to decide whether to adopt something called the Core Area Tax Increment Finance Plan, formerly known as Urban Renewal. The idea would generate roughly $190 million to finance projects that would beautify and make this area of town — which is referred as "blighted" — more attractive for developers.
The area is roughly 637 acres around U.S. Highway 97, stretching from around Division Street south to about SE Wilson Avenue and largely encompasses the businesses and areas around Third Street.
But the proposed plan wouldn’t raise taxes to pay for it, according to the city. Cities pay for it by taking a portion of property tax money that would otherwise be going to other taxing districts and put it toward projects like nicer streetscapes, or to make the core area of town more walkable and bikeable, for example.
This plan would essentially freeze the tax revenue that goes to taxing districts in the city, including the districts that fund schools, the county library system, 911, county law enforcement, Deschutes County, Central Oregon Community College and the High Desert Education Service District. Over time, the growth in tax revenue would go to funding projects in the core of town instead of going to these districts.
The goal is to build projects that drive up property values, which would increase the amount of tax revenue Bend gets to do more projects, according to city documents.
But not every taxing district is on board. Both the Deschutes County Commission and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office submitted comments to the city council advising against the plan.
The plan, if adopted, would redirect nearly $50 million from the county, the law enforcement district, Deschutes County Extension/4-H district and the 911 service district over time, according to a resolution from the commission.
In a letter to the city council, Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson said he did not support the plan because it would take money away from public safety needs in a time when budgets are already being cut due to the pandemic.
“I would offer my opinion that to describe the Core Area as blighted is at the least arguable and I would state inaccurate,” Nelson wrote. “It is my belief the Core Area will grow without a (tax increment financing plan) if the past is any indicator.”
Several residents also submitted comments against the plan, arguing that it was too vague and that the timing was bad given the economic fallout from the pandemic, although no tax revenue will be used to finance the plan until July 2021, according to city documents.
There were also several residents also wrote to the council in support of the proposed plan, seeing it as a good way support denser development to support more affordable housing and better transportation systems in the center of the city.
"This infrastructure investment is critical now, and I strongly advise Council to implement the recommended action items as soon as possible," wrote John Fischer, who said he lives and works in the area where the plan apply. "I believe we have an amazing opportunity to steer Bend's development towards smart growth that we can all be proud of and this plan gives a solid step forward to incentivize good development in the Core of Bend."
