Starting this week, The Bulletin will offer a weekly Q&A with an editor via Zoom.
The information sessions will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Bulletin editor Gerry O'Brien will answer questions, take comments and be available to talk about the state of journalism, what you want out of The Bulletin and how The Bulletin can serve you better. He will occasionally be joined by other Bulletin editors as well.
To join, visit bit.ly/bulletinzoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.