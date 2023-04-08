Takoda

Takoda climbs a tree in Black Bear Ridge at the Oregon Zoo. Takoda died Friday.

 Oregonian file

Takoda, the youngest black bear at the Oregon Zoo, died Friday from a heart attack while under anesthesia for a routine health check, according to a news release from the zoo.

“Our vet staff did everything possible to bring him back,” said Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “They were performing CPR for more than a half hour, but they couldn’t revive him.”

