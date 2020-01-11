A man and two kids were swept into the ocean Saturday near Cannon Beach, prompting a search and rescue mission in rough conditions.

Rescuers pulled the man and a girl from the water, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard said, though both were unresponsive.

The second child, a boy, was not immediately located, though Coast Guard teams hoped to find him alive.

“Obviously, the conditions are very challenging,” Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said. “Right now, we’re treating it as if we’re going to find somebody.”

Stohmaier said the search was primarily being conducted by helicopter.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. near Cape Falcon, which is between the towns of Cannon Beach and Manzanita in Oswald West State Park. Strohmaier said rescuers didn’t know where exactly the three were swept out the sea.

The U.S. Coast Guard has not released the ages or identities of the man or the two children.