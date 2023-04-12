Bend High incident

Law enforcement officers are seen outside the Bend High School parking lot on Feb. 9 after a threat was called in to police. The threat  turned out to be false.

 Joe Kline/Bulletin file

As families learned in February that a threat to kill people inside Bend High School was unfounded, police raced to try and find the caller, according to reports.

Bend Police connected the number to an online account they believed would expire eight hours after it was created, and to an online network criminals can use to conceal their activity. They sent emergency requests to Comcast and Google for information.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-617-7854,

bdole@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Reporter

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.