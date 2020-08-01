After last year’s successful breeding season for trumpeter swans in Oregon, Marty St. Louis hoped to see more progress this season. But after a recent aerial survey of swan populations across the state, he came back from the flight disappointed.
St. Louis is a part of the state’s trumpeter swan reintroduction program as the manager of the Summer Lake Wildlife Area, a 19,000-acre wetland in central Lake County that is ideal habitat for swans.
He counted 16 baby swans this year: seven in the Summer Lake area, three at the Sunriver Nature Center and six at the Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Sisters.
That count is just shy of the 17 babies recorded last year. And none were found in places where they had been spotted in the past, such as the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and Fremont-Winema National Forest.
“There are good years and bad years. It’s just nature running its course,” St. Louis said.
“You certainly have hopes that it’s much better, but oftentimes, the reality isn’t that.”
The drop in baby swans is another setback for the species that is still recovering from near-extinction.
At the turn of the 20th century, no swans were found in Oregon due to over hunting.
About 35 adult trumpeter swans call Oregon home. That does not include the newly hatched babies, who might not all survive to adulthood.
The lack of swans is a reminder that the effort to repopulate the state is a struggle, and relies heavily on the protected areas at the Sunriver Nature Center and Aspen Lakes Golf Course, St. Louis said.
“Those certainly help,” St. Louis said. “It just kind of infuses birds into the system. It’s a numbers game. Nature is at work, and there is always going to be losses. You just try to get above the losses.”
Robin Gold, a wildlife rehabilitation expert who lives in the Aspen Lakes neighborhood and cares for the swans, said she is amazed at how the swan pair, Pete and Eloise, have connected since they were introduced in March 2018.
The pair produced eight young last year, before having six this season.
“It’s nice we can contribute to the population,” Gold said. “Pete and Eloise are so prolific.”
All the babies, or cygnets, that hatch at the Sisters golf course or in Sunriver are sent the next year to the Summer Lake Wildlife Area, where they are released into the wild.
Gary Ivey, of Bend, the past president of the Trumpeter Swan Society and former biologist at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, said he is hopeful that another swan pair at the Pronghorn Resort will start producing offspring in the coming years, adding to the numbers released at Summer Lake.
Since 2009, more than 120 swans have been released at Summer Lake. Most come from captivity in zoos or the wildlife refuge in Wyoming.
Even getting the swans to Summer Lake can be difficult. Half of all young swans die before reaching the breeding age of 4, Ivey said.
Cygnets are vulnerable to predators such as coyotes, bobcats and eagles. And when they get older they often strike power lines or die of lead poisoning from eating lures and bullet casings in the water.
Recent drought conditions that have dried up wetlands do not help either, Ivey said. When their wetland habitats dry up, swans become more exposed to predators.
“It makes them more vulnerable if they are in shallow water,” Ivey said. “They have to go across dry ground to get to the next wetland. So that has an impact.”
For St. Louis, the repopulating effort is a numbers game. More cygnets means more chances for them to survive to adulthood. He just wishes the numbers were higher this year.
In the meantime, he will continue to watch over the swans at Summer Lake, including the two pairs this year that produced seven young.
“Two is currently better than none,” St. Louis said. “We will take what we can get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.