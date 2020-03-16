Starting Wednesday at 6 a.m., SW Helmholtz Way will be closed at the intersection with SW Canal Boulevard south of Redmond for construction.
The closure is expected to continue until 6 p.m. on April 8, according to a press release from Deschutes County. A detour route will take drivers around the construction through side streets such as SW McVey Avenue and SW 58th Street, the release stated.
This work is part of a larger, $797,000 project, which will likely be finished in June. A left-turn lane will be added on Canal Boulevard at that intersection along with new striping, lighting and signs.
