An SUV crashed into the lobby of the U.S. Postal Service building in La Pine Thursday afternoon, but despite being busy accepting holiday packages, no one was injured, authorities said.

La Pine firefighters and paramedics were called at 12:42 p.m. to the crash at 51649 Huntington Road, according to a La Pine Rural Fire Protection District press release.

The driver was a 57-year-old La Pine man, according to Sgt. William Bailey, spokesperson with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies believe the crash was due to driver's error, Bailey said. The driver was not intoxicated or impaired during the crash, he said.

The driver was able to get out of the Lincoln Navigator after crashing its front end into the post office building, and was released after being evaluated by medics, the release stated. The Navigator projected into the post office lobby.

The post office plans on keeping the building open, but the parking lot may be blocked, according to the release.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating the crash.

Representatives from the U.S. Postal Service, the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District and the sheriff’s office did not respond to requests for comment.