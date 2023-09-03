030322 Central Oregon Winter PrideFest 2022-326.jpg

The Winter PrideFest has grown from 150 participants in 2018 to over 1,200. 

 Courtesy OUT Central Oregon

This year, Bend will see the inaugural Vámonos al cine or Vámonos Outside Latinx Outdoor Film Fest on Sept. 16 at the historic Tower Theatre downtown.

Coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the celebration of Mexican Independence Day and the end of Welcome Week in Central Oregon, organizers hope the event inspires a connection between the Latino community and the natural world, said Wesley Heredia, program coordinator. Films will focus on cultural representation and stories in outdoor recreation, environmentalism or co-existing with nature.

Reporter: ssal@bendbulletin.com

971-226-2795

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.