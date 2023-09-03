This year, Bend will see the inaugural Vámonos al cine or Vámonos Outside Latinx Outdoor Film Fest on Sept. 16 at the historic Tower Theatre downtown.
Coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, the celebration of Mexican Independence Day and the end of Welcome Week in Central Oregon, organizers hope the event inspires a connection between the Latino community and the natural world, said Wesley Heredia, program coordinator. Films will focus on cultural representation and stories in outdoor recreation, environmentalism or co-existing with nature.
Vámonos Outside is just one grantee of Visit Bend’s Cultural Tourism Fund, which granted the organization $10,000 to boost word of its event across Central Oregon.
The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund was created in 2013 to promote arts and culture in Bend and enhance the city’s economy. It was created after Visit Bend heard “from a lot of arts and culture organizations that they were struggling to provide the experiences they wanted to in our community”, said Kevney Dugan, CEO and president of Visit Bend.
“Without these funds, it would have been much smaller and not as community focused,” Heredia said of the film event. “Also, these funds helped us source high quality films and incorporate a mesoamerican indigenous performance. With the support of Visit Bend, this project went from a simple film screening of a film or two and morphed into a film festival with a variety of different short films from all over the Latin American world.”
Visit Bend has realized there is a clear connection between tourism and the arts and culture scene in Bend, Dugan said, whether it’s live music, art galleries or displays at the High Desert Museum.
“I think strategically, it was also a really good decision because at the time and still, we are so based around outdoor recreation as a driver (of tourism),” Dugan said. “It was really smart to diversify the types of offerings the community was able to provide and moving forward that arts and culture piece has really paid off.”
Dugan provided July’s FairWell Festival as an example of an event funded by the Cultural Tourism Fund.
“It has to be the biggest event Central Oregon has ever hosted,” Dugan said.
The Cultural Tourism Fund takes 7.5% of Visit Bend’s annual funding. In 2015, the program awarded $125,000 to cultural tourism organizations. This year, the amount was $400,000.
OUT Central Oregon was granted $30,000 through the Cultural Tourism Fund this year, which takes the form of marketing grants for the organization’s annual Winter PrideFest, said Weston Kleinert, treasurer. This will allow them to reach a broader audience ahead of next year’s PrideFest, which will take place March 7-10.
“It’s a way to highlight the recreational resources we have and really allow folks who traditionally may not feel quite as welcome in a sporting environment to be allowed to engage in that activity with members of their own community, which may make them feel safer,” Kleinert said. “It’s about creating safe spaces.”
Visit Bend also contributes 15% of its annual funding to the Bend Sustainability Fund. Currently, $250,000 in funds are being used by the Warm Springs Community Action Team to restore the historic commissary pavilion, while $260,000 were granted for restoring the exterior for the museum at Warm Springs.
Since its launch in 2021, the Sustainability Fund has award $2,290,000 to 17 projects. Past projects include restoring habitat along the Deschutes River, developing Big Sky Bike Park with Bend Park and Recreation and enhancing Rimrock access on the Deschutes River Trail.
Dugan noted that Visit Bend has de-centered authority in their grant programs to community members who would directly benefit from funding.
For instance, the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund Commission comprises members from the arts and culture community, while the Bend Sustainability Fund Advisory Council includes community members as well as land manager liaisons. Both councils then make recommendations to the Visit Bend board.
“We really have tried to bring the community into these decision-making processes so when we go forward with a plan, we can make an assumption that the community is on board and that we have brought a lot of perspectives to the table on how we should make those reinvestments,” Dugan said.
