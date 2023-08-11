Law enforcement officials on Friday released the names of the suspect and victim in a fatal shooting in downtown Bend on Thursday, which they now say followed a fight in a bar that spilled out onto the sidewalk.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the "primary suspect" in the shooting, Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, of Bend.
Police identified the shooting victim as Taylor Shane Wyss, 33, of Redmond, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Wall.
Police also arrested Sadie Madalyn Cole, 21, of Bend, in connection with the incident. Police believe Cole was dating Cegers, Wall said.
Police: Fight preceded shooting
Authorities say a fight occurred inside Duda's Billiards Bar that night and then spilled out onto the street, Wall said. Police believe the fight occurred after Cegers and Cole were asked to leave the bar because they were being disruptive, Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told The Bulletin Friday.
Minutes before the shooting, police say Cole punched a bartender.
The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of NW Wall Street downtown, on the sidewalk outside Duda's and Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill, Gunnels said.
Afterward, Cole assisted Cegers in fleeing the scene in a car, authorities say.
Officers responded to the scene downtown just after midnight Thursday and found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound, Bend police said Thursday. He was shot with a handgun, said Gunnels, who didn't say how many shots were fired.
Police tried to help the man before he was taken to St. Charles Bend, where he later died.
Bend police arrested Cole at her home on the 64000 block of Hunnell Road at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, said Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller. She faces charges of fourth-degree assault, hindering prosecution and second-degree criminal mischief. She may face additional charges, Miller added.
Wall said he couldn't confirm on Friday if Cegers, Cole or Wyss had been drinking prior to the incident.
SWAT team deployed for searches
A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was deployed and officers searched two properties Thursday evening, but did not find Cegers.
The first search occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in the 19000 block of Astro Place, off Brookswood Boulevard in southwest Bend. A home on that block was listed as the address of Cegers in a drunken driving indictment in April.
The second search occurred around 3 a.m. on Cackler Lane, off Butler Market Road in northeast Bend.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Cegers' whereabouts to call 911.
Wall said in a news release "if any members of the public witness Cegers, do not approach as he is believed to be armed and dangerous."
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation Thursday because a witness is related to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, Bend police announced Thursday.
Wall said the investigation is "active and currently on-going," and additional information will be released when it becomes available."
