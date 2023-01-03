A man who faces charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide stemming from a June shooting east of Bend was arrested in Mexico and extradited back to Deschutes County on Dec. 21, police reported Tuesday.
Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, is accused of accidentally shooting Bend-area resident Neil J. Martell near Mayfield Pond.
Ray was allegedly shooting at a berm on Bureau of Land Management land off Alfalfa Market Road on June 30 when one of the bullets flew through the trees. The 9 mm bullet traveled more than 190 feet before it hit Martell, authorities have reported.
A Deschutes County grand jury indicted Ray on Oct. 27 on charges stemming from the shooting, according to court records. A warrant was issued for his arrest that same day.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives reportedly spent months trying to find Ray and arrest him. In November, authorities found him in the state of Tabasco in Mexico.
U.S. Marshals moved Ray to the Los Angeles County Jail before he was transported to Deschutes County..
Ray’s plea hearing is scheduled Jan. 12 in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
