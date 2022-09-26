The suspect in a shooting death in Redmond shot and killed himself after a seven-hour police search on Sunday.
Oregon State Police identified the victim as Trevit C. Law, 45, of Redmond.
State police identified the suspect Sunday as Skyler R. Myers, 32, of Redmond.
Police responded to 5677 SW Young Ave. at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. They found Law, who had been shot, and performed first aid, but he died. The same address is listed as the home of Myers in court documents.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, Redmond Police Department and Oregon State Police searched for Myers for seven hours, according to a press release. The sheriff's office reported Sunday that Myers was believed to have left the site of the shooting on foot.
Police found him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal, and he shot himself. Personnel took him to St. Charles Bend, where he was pronounced dead.
Court records indicate Myers was charged with fourth-degree assault in October 2021. A police report filed in court alleges he punched a man in the face.
Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com
Reporter
Bryce Dole is an education reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a government and public safety reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
