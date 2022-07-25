The suspect involved in the shooting and police chase that began at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Friday evening has been arrested.
Rafael Gomez, 29, is currently in Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with attempted aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft and felon in possession of a weapon, the Jefferson County District Attorney's office said.
Brentley Foster, chief deputy district attorney for Jefferson County, confirmed Saturday that law enforcement officers shot Gomez in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken/A&W Restaurant on U.S. Highway 97.
"We will not be issuing any further updates until the use of force investigation is complete," Foster said today.
On Friday evening, Gomez wandered into a parking lot near one of the 4-H show barns on the Jefferson County Fairgrounds while the fair was in full swing, witnesses said. Gomez allegedly stole a rifle from an unlocked pickup truck and pointed it at two fairgoers, Dan Comingore and Shane Gomes, who confronted him.
After a standoff with five men on the fairgrounds, including Comingore and Gomes, Gomez escaped the parking lot through a hole in the fence and police began to chase him toward Highway 97.
Gomez then allegedly pointed and attempted to fire the rifle at gas station attendant Ken Corbin. The gun jammed, and Gomez continued running north on Highway 97 as police followed in pursuit. Gomez was eventually able to get the gun working, firing it multiple times, witnesses said, causing police to shoot and wound Gomez in the KFC/A&W parking lot.
Foster said she was unable to release the names of the officers involved in the incident.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock, who was at the fair Friday evening, would not discuss what happened.
“I’m directly involved in the incident, so that is all I can tell you,” Pollock said Saturday. “I can’t tell you any more information.”
