Madras shooting
Buy Now

The exterior of the KFC/A&W Restaurant located at 1075 U.S. Highway 97 in Madras on Saturday.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

The suspect involved in the shooting and police chase that began at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Friday evening has been arrested.

Rafael Gomez, 29, is currently in Jefferson County Jail. He is charged with attempted aggravated murder, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft and felon in possession of a weapon, the Jefferson County District Attorney's office said. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.