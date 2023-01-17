Madras Police

A Madras police cruiser.

MADRAS — A suspect in a fatal shooting in Madras on Halloween has been arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Andre Spino, 18, was arrested at the Madras Police Station on Friday, according to booking information on the Jefferson County jail website. He faces charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering a person, according to court records.

Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.

