Suspect arrested in Bend bar stabbing

A suspect accused of stabbing a 23-year-old man at a Bend bar on June 29 was arrested Friday afternoon.
Police arrested Damion Arez Jaramillo Sumaya, 23, of Bend, during a traffic stop on Huntington Road and La Pine State Recreation Road at around 1:25 p.m.
Sumaya was booked in the county jail for allegedly stabbing 23-year-old Dominic Lee Munro. He faces charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing, according to a press release from Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller.
Police say the incident at Cascade West Grub & Alehouse on Southwest Century Drive in Bend occurred around 12:40 a.m. June 29. Police say that during an “altercation,” Munro was stabbed in the leg and George Ray Allen West, 22, allegedly fired several shots with more than 30 people around.
When medics arrived, they found Munro on the roof of the bar and then took him to the hospital.
Police arrested West later that evening on suspicion of firing the gun.
He was later accused by the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office of reckless endangering, menacing and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to records filed in the Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.