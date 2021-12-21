Scott Ramsay, president of Sun Mountain Fun Center in Bend, struggled mightily in 2020 amid the succession of COVID-19 lockdowns. The doors to his business were locked, but the bills kept coming, along with repayments on a loan he had taken out in 2019.
“When they put us in a second lockdown we were really wondering how long this would continue,” Ramsay said recently. “There were times of uncertainty. We were trying to keep our employees and make them understand that we were doing the best we could do.”
After the winter COVID-19 surge a year ago and the reopening of businesses in early 2021, Sun Mountain was able to accept customers again, and this year the Fun Center is back on track and profitable again. The business hours have been limited due to a lack of employees, but when they are open the place is packed.
“On the weekends we are just slammed. It seems like people are just dying to get out,” said Ramsay.
Customers have been able to enjoy new activities as Ramsay put the loan to good use by carrying out a full-scale renovation. New attractions include laser tag and virtual reality.
“The look of the place is completely different. It’s like a whole new place,” he said.
But all those returning customers caught Ramsay off guard. The business went from a locked-up shell to a place filled again with giddy children and their proud parents.
“It was a little overwhelming, to be honest,” said Ramsay. “Our employees were used to having time off and suddenly were we inundated with people who were dying to get out and have fun.”
Down nine staff members, Ramsay has been enlisting family members to help fill in the gaps. His 81-year-old father buses tables and his mom, 80, runs the miniature golf course.
His wife and daughters work every day, keeping tabs on the financials and operations. Ramsay himself is on go-kart duty on busy days.
“Our whole family is chipping in, for sure,” he said. “It’s all hands on deck.”
While it would be nice to have a few more employees in the building, Ramsay is handling the crowds as he did when he started the business in the 1990s.
“We are doing a lot of the things we used to do when we were getting the business up and running and we have circled back to those times again,” said Ramsay. “Certainly there is a lesson to be learned to not get too comfortable, and when things change, don’t panic.”
