A family’s home surveillance cameras captured footage of a cougar ambling about last week near Forest Park in Northwest Portland.
The cougar walked through the family’s property, which is near a NW Cornell Road tunnel, about 4 a.m. on Dec. 8. No other recent cougar sightings in the area have made headlines.
More than 6,000 cougars live in Oregon, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Cougar sightings and encounters are rare, according to the agency, but sightings have increased.
