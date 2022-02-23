Central Oregon school superintendents have called on state health leaders to allow districts to take control of masking requirements when the state lifts its indoor mask mandate.
In a letter sent Monday to Rachael Banks, Oregon’s public health director, and Dean Sidelinger, the state’s health officer and epidemiologist, 11 superintendents in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook and Harney counties asked that districts “be afforded the opportunity to take on the responsibility of mask guidance at the same time as our communities.”
The state’s indoor mask mandate is set to end March 31, but state health officials have said the mandate could end earlier if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline.
Mask mandates in schools, however, would continue through March 31 even if the broader mandate ends sooner, the letter states.
“Throughout this pandemic, our experience has been that K-12 guidance has always aligned with OHA and LPHA guidelines,” the letter states, referring to the state health authority and local public health authorities. “We are asking you to consider continuing that now, as well. The reality is that being out of sync with the rest of our respective communities (assuming they are able to end the community mandate before 3/31) will be a tremendous hardship for our staff and could likely lead to some very challenging working conditions during this transition period.”
The superintendents cited a variety of concerns for their requests, saying “disruptions, protests and challenging behaviors may arise at our schools.”
The letter continues by saying that “some percentage” of families are likely to hold their students out of school during any period between when the mask mandate ends in the broader community and when it ends in schools. It says older students will likely refuse to don facial coverings and out of protest will skip classes. In addition: “parents of elementary students escort their students into school without masks in defiance of the state rule.”
“The burden of these challenges will be carried on the backs of our staff and will likely make it difficult to continue with in-person instruction for the remainder of March,” the letter says.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
To some extent, yeah, suck it up Supers and enforce public health guidelines. But I do recall that a couple brave SDs (Tigard+) moved to protect children from novel virus without a vax early in 2020, before the state could promulgate an action. There are benefits to allowing decisions to be made as low as possible in the authority chain. The state can always step in if some wingnuts completely muck it up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.