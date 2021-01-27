The Jefferson County School Board's search to replace departing superintendent Ken Parshall is underway, and school leaders hope their next superintendent will continue the school district's academic progress, will easily gel with school staff and the community, and will reflect the student body's diverse ethnic makeup.
Parshall, who has led Jefferson County School District for four years, is retiring on June 30. The school board is accepting applications from potential new superintendents, and will begin interviewing candidates in late February, according to board chair Laurie Danzuka.
The board expects to name the new superintendent by the end of March, and the new hire will begin on July 1, Danzuka said.
Board members said they were looking for multiple qualities in Parshall's replacement. But one factor that frequently came up was someone who would continue the school district's academic improvement that Parshall oversaw through programs such as once-a-week teacher meetings.
"What he brought to the district was a lot of putting systems into place, getting stuff organized," Danzuka said. "He set it up so the person that follows him will be able to jump in."
During Parshall's tenure, graduation rates at Madras High School soared. In 2015, before he arrived, the high school had a 56.7% graduation rate. In 2020, that number was 91.2%.
School board member Courtney Snead said she hopes the new superintendent will continue the school district's recent academic progression.
"I’d like to see us have an instructional leader who can continue moving our district forward in a positive way," she said.
Both Danzuka and Snead also hope the new superintendent will be an active leader in the region — connecting not only with other school administrators, but also school staffers, local small businesses, the agricultural community and members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
“We’re pretty spread out — Metolius, Big Muddy, Warm Springs — we want them to be visible at all these schools," Danzuka said.
Jefferson County is easily Central Oregon's most ethnically diverse school district, where about a third of the students are Native American and another third are Latino. Both ethnic groups outnumber white students. Yet, as of the 2019-20 school year, 91% of district teachers were white, as was the district's leader, Parshall.
Lenida Bilanovic — president of the Madras Education Association teachers' union — said although her union won't pick the superintendent, it would prefer the school board chose a new leader who identifies as Latino or Native American.
"We’d like to have a superintendent that either reflects our community, or knows our community really well," she said. "Just being able to represent all the groups we serve here, I think that’s important for us.”
Danzuka said having a Latino or Native American superintendent would be a plus for Jefferson County.
"Being able to have somebody who already has that relationship and background of the population they serve ... would obviously be very beneficial in our district," she said.
Snead agreed that hiring a district leader from those communities would be nice, but said it wasn't a top priority for her.
“I’d like us to hire the most qualified candidate," she said. "I hope we have folks in the pool who represent our student body, absolutely.”
When he retires in five months, Parshall will have spent 35 years as an educator in Oregon.
Parshall started his education career in 1986 as a math teacher, as well as a football and wrestling coach, for 12 years in Rainier and Glencoe high schools in northwest Oregon.
Then, he spent five years in Crook County School District as a high school and middle school administrator, before leaving for similar positions at Salem-Keizer Public Schools. During his 12 years in the state capital, Parshall spent time as the principal at both McNary and McKay high schools, and later the district's assistant superintendent.
Parshall finally arrived in Jefferson County in 2015, and served as the principal of the Warm Springs K-8 academy for two years. He became superintendent in 2017.
Parshall, 58, said he was ready to retire after his decades of service. For now, he isn't sure whether he'll pursue another career after leaving Jefferson County School District, he said.
“It’s a difficult choice, because I love the work, and I know it’s very purposeful and rewarding," Parshall said. "(But) right now, after 35 years of working hard, I want a little break."
