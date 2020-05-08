Sunriver will test its emergency siren system at noon Tuesday.
The 3,300-acre community has five siren towers, similar to those used in coastal towns to sound an alarm in the event of a tsunami.
The five towers are strategically placed throughout the town and broadcast a high-low tone in case of a catastrophic event that would require evacuation, such as a wildfire.
The system gives an audio cue to those outdoors to stop what they are doing and check sunriveremergencyinfo.com to learn more about what is happening as part of the community’s “HEAR IT? CHECK IT! EVACUATE!” campaign.
Sunriver residents will be notified of the test via a text alert through the Deschutes County 911 Everbridge system on Tuesday morning.
Residents and visitors can opt-in to receive these emergency messages by texting SRALERTS to 888777.
