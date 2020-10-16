Gracie, the trumpeter swan who has helped repopulate the threatened species in Oregon, has been missing for a week from the Sunriver Nature Center. The beloved swan was last seen Oct. 10 on Lake Aspen.
It is not unusual for Gracie to wander away from the nature center, but she typically only leaves for a few days, not an entire week, said Amanda Accamando, manager of the nature center.
Nature center staff is staying optimistic and plans to continue searching through the weekend, Accamando said.
But the staff also understands the threats that Gracie could face from the predators like coyotes and bobcats. Gracie also has clipped wings and is unable to fly.
“We are trying to remain hopeful but of course this is unusual,” she said.
Accamando said it is also strange that Gracie would leave her mate Gus, who is still on Lake Aspen. The couple’s three offspring were recently transported to the Summer Lake Wildlife Area, to join the wild population in Oregon.
Gracie has been a critical part of Oregon’s trumpeter swan breeding program, which is trying to repopulate the species since it was hunted to near extinction around the turn of the 20th century, when no swans remained in the state. About 35 swans live in Oregon year-round.
The past few years have been difficult for Gracie. She lost her longtime mate, Chuck, on Thanksgiving Day 2017, when he was illegally shot and killed by a young hunter on the Deschutes River northwest of Sunriver.
Gracie was introduced to her new mate, Gus, in May 2019, when he was transported from a wildlife sanctuary in Michigan.
With Chuck and Gus, Gracie has produced 12 offspring since 2016.
Anyone who finds Gracie can call the Sunriver Police Department at 541-593-1014 or the nature center at 541-593-4394.
