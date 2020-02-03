Sunriver Resort has modified a proposal to build employee housing in the Sunriver Business Park after it was shot down by the Deschutes County Planning Commission.
In November, the planning commission heard a request from the destination resort to change the zoning at the Sunriver Business Park to allow for employee housing. The hope was to build apartments or dormitories on a 3.25-acre parcel of land that would house about 200 employees from Sunriver Resort, Crosswater, Caldera Springs and Mt. Bachelor.
The project is driven by a housing shortage that makes it difficult for the resort to find housing for the more than 500 employees it hires in the summer to work at the height of tourism season.
While generally supportive of the concept, the planning commission voted 2-5 against the proposal in December based on parking concerns and a fear that it would be difficult to regulate and enforce who got to live in the housing complex and when. There was also a concern about setting the correct precedent — if adopted, anyone could build employee housing under these guidelines, not just Sunriver Resort.
So in response, the resort worked with county staff to amend the proposal.
“Within the resort season, (the housing) was limited to employees,” Tanya Saltzman, the county planner overseeing the proposal, told the Deschutes County Commission during a Monday meeting. “In the off-season however, there was an ability to house nonemployees if the resort couldn’t fill it with employees. And I think that’s where the rub was.”
One major concern the planning commission had was that there would not be enough parking.
Resort officials have explained that many of their employees — who often come from outside of the country — don’t have cars. Last summer, the resort provided housing for 128 employees, only 10 of whom had vehicles, according to Steven Hultberg, an attorney representing the resort, in an email.
Regardless, the planning commission still had concerns about cars spilling over into other nearby lots, so the resort amended its proposal so that one parking space will be required per three beds instead of one for every six beds.
The resort also narrowed the definition of “employee” within the proposal to a person who earns a living by working in the hospitality, food and beverage, outdoor recreation or tourism industry in or within two miles of Sunriver, or for someone who works at Mt. Bachelor . The previous definition included those within 20 miles of the housing complex.
The resort also took out a key aspect of the original proposal, which would have allowed nonemployees to stay in the housing outside of peak tourism seasons in the summer and winter, according to county documents. That is to address a concern from the planning commission that nonemployees would have more cars that could add to a potential parking problem, and create other complicated management issues.
“It’s a tricky thing to make (employee housing) not turn into a motel,” Saltzman said.
The changes , if approved by the County Commission, would open this housing to any hospitality employee in Sunriver, not just those associated with the resort.
“Originally Sunriver Resort was looking for a way to not rent a bunch of houses (for their employees) … but all of a sudden it’s become a regional housing center," Commissioner Phil Henderson said at the meeting. "Someone in a bike shop in the Sunriver mall could live there. I’m not saying that’s a good thing or a bad thing. That seems to be a different goal than what we started with.”
The County Commission will consider the proposal at a public hearing Wednesday, Feb. 12.
