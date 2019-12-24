A lawsuit filed by former Sunriver Police Sgt. Joseph Patnode details the alleged retaliation he faced after reporting harassment from the former police chief.

Patnode, who was struck by the former Police Chief Marc Mills during an altercation in December 2017, is suing the police department, Police Chief Cory Darling, a deputy and the Sunriver Service District board administrator for allegedly violating his free speech rights and retaliating against him for whistleblowing.

Patnode is seeking $2.5 million in damages for lost wages and benefits, lost economic potential, harm to reputation, emotional distress and other costs.

“They have ruined his law enforcement career,” Patnode’s attorney Dan Thenell said Tuesday. “He can’t get another police job. It impacted him and his wife and their retirement and medical benefits. This is a devastating thing that has happened to him.”

Darling was not available to comment Tuesday.

On Dec. 1, 2017, Mills struck Patnode in the chest with a metal citizens patrol sign so hard Patnode’s head hit a wall. Both men were on duty at the police station at the time.

Because of the incident, Mills resigned in January 2018 and was convicted of harassment in March 2018.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Eugene, offered additional details about the incident. The sign had fallen off the citizen’s patrol vehicle, which angered Mills.

Mills said this was the reason “someone should f---ing teach the Citizen’s Patrol to do vehicle checks” before and after they use the vehicle, according to the lawsuit.

Feeling infuriated, Mills struck Patnode with his forearm holding the sign. Patnode was embarrassed at being emasculated in public and in front of subordinate officers, according to the lawsuit.

“He stood up and would not let the former chief get out of taking accountability for hitting him with a sign,” Thenell said.

The lawsuit also alleges Darling, the current police chief, retaliated against Patnode by firing him and promoting Sunriver Police Lt. Michael Womer over him.

Patnode states Womer leveraged his relationship with Darling and years of “internal poisoning” against Patnode to secure the lieutenant position. In addition, Patnode states the district was still upset with him for not agreeing to a civil compromise with Mills and that ill will contributed to his being passed up for the promotion.

“This is a person who had a personality conflict and who the administration didn’t like,” Thenell said. “He was targeted and retaliated against.”

Patnode was ultimately fired June 6 for allegedly mishandling an investigation into another police officer, Kasey Hughes.

The Sunriver Service District accused Patnode of failing to act on information about Hughes’ reported misconduct in November 2018 and failing to share it with supervisors in the department.

Hughes was charged in March with two counts of official misconduct for allegedly leaving his post without permission in November 2018 to be with a woman in Bend, and allegedly failing to process the woman’s report of sexual assault.

Patnode became aware of Hughes’ reported misconduct while he was off duty for three days and reported it to Darling the day he returned to work, according to the lawsuit. At that time, Darling already knew about Hughes’ misconduct, and Patnode felt he didn’t have to get in the middle of the investigation.

“It all comes down to him not reporting something that the district already knew about,” Thenell said. “By the time he got back to work, the district already knew about the Hughes issue.”

In addition to the retaliation, the lawsuit accuses Debbie Baker, board administrator for the service district, of refusing to provide work protections for overtime, vacation accrual and training.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, Patnode claims he was denied access to two different trainings and was denied overtime for being called in while off duty. He had similar complaints a year earlier working under Mills.

Thenell said Patnode was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police during his career, and the national organization is supporting his lawsuit.

Because he was fired, Patnode cannot work in law enforcement or qualify for retirement benefits. The organization wants to help Patnode return to law enforcement work.

As for returning to Sunriver Police, that is up to the district, Thenell said.

“Sunriver could recognize their mistakes and agree to bring him back on and pay him for his lost time and lost retirement and put him back to work,” Thenell said. “And that’s what they should have done a long time ago.”