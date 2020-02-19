Hugh Palcic, Oregon Liquor Control Commissioner and general manager of Sunriver Owners Association, announced his candidacy Wednesday for the Oregon Senate.
Palcic, a Democrat, is seeking the District 28 seat held by Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls.
District 28 covers all of Crook and Klamath counties and parts of Jackson, Lake and Deschutes counties.
Palcic is focusing his campaign on improving the regional economy, securing infrastructure projects and developing affordable housing.
“It is time for someone to go to Salem on behalf of the residents in the district. Instead of fighting — or worse yet, walking out — we need to be negotiating and advocating for our fair share of the pie,” Palcic said in a statement.
In addition to his roles with the OLCC and Sunriver Owners Association, Palcic serves on the Deschutes County Planning Commission as the most senior member.
Previously, Palcic was the vice president of the Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter board, where he helped acquire the current site of the shelter from Deschutes County
Palcic has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Marist College in New York. He is married to his wife, Lisa, of 27 years, and the couple raised their two daughters, Hannah and Riley, in south Deschutes County for the past 22 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.