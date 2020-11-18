The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory’s plans for a major expansion took a huge step forward recently when it was awarded a $250,000 grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, an organization that supports arts and culture across the Northwest.
With the grant, the nature center has raised $2 million of its $5 million goal. Most of the money is from private donors, and is enough to fund the first phase of the expansion — doubling the capacity of the observatory.
The NASA-affiliated observatory is a popular destination in Central Oregon that draws up to 400 visitors on busy nights, said Abby Rowland, executive director of the nature center and observatory. But the large crowds usually mean visitors have to wait to use telescopes and do not get much one-on-one time with the observatory’s astronomers, Rowland said.
The observatory controlled the number of visitors this year to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but still sold out most of the summer, Rowland said.
“Weather or smoke was really the only threat to programs for night sky viewing,” she said.
Part of expanding the observatory will be adding telescopes and giving people more opportunities to view the night sky in a small group setting.
“Having 350 to 400 guests a night when COVID is not taking place is really difficult, and we really do pride ourselves on providing a personal experience to our guests,” Rowland said.
The nature center expects to break ground on the observatory expansion in the spring and plans to reopen the observatory in early fall 2021.
“We have the funds to build, but we are running up against frozen ground to break ground this fall,” Rowland said. “It’s not a fundraising issue, it’s a frozen ground issue.”
When the observatory reopens, it will be able to serve more students on field trips and offer more opportunities for university research projects.
“The observatory expansion will allow us to partner with universities and higher education for them to conduct research projects on our campus, which is pretty phenomenal,” Rowland said.
The second phase of the nature center expansion is building a 7,700-square-foot Discovery Center that will include a planetarium theater with a full projection system and seating for up to 94 visitors. The center will also build an 1,800-square-foot pavilion on the back of Lake Aspen.
Rowland said the center hopes to break ground on the Discovery Center and pavilion in 2022.
The Discovery Center will combine everything the nature center and observatory offers, but under one roof, Rowland said.
“The Discovery Center will bridge the two entities of science together in one building, which is unique to our area,” she said. “The physical and natural sciences will meet.”
Having the larger observatory and new Discovery Center will allow the nature center to handle the growing number of visitors. On average, about 50,000 people visit the nature center each year, which is much higher than the 10,000 visitors it was designed to welcome when it was built in 1984.
Even this year, during the pandemic, saw an increase in families visiting the center, Rowland said.
“The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory and Sunriver as a whole really saw an increase in family visitation,” Rowland said. “Less visitation from group gatherings, such as conventions and large meeting groups, but more from the family experience.”
