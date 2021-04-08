The new female trumpeter swan at the Sunriver Nature Center has been named Valentina, or Val for short, since she was brought to the center just before Valentine’s Day.
The nature center received several name suggestions after the swan was introduced Feb. 10 to Gus, the resident trumpeter swan who was alone since last fall when his mate, Gracie, was found dead from a likely coyote attack.
Gracie was a beloved resident of the nature center and helped repopulate the threatened species in Oregon.
The nature center bought Val from a waterfowl breeder in Indiana.
Since being introduced, Val and Gus have spent the past two months exploring the nature center’s Lake Aspen.
Nature center staff hope the pair nest this spring and produce young that will help boost the state’s trumpeter swan breeding program.
