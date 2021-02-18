The Sunriver Nature Center is inviting Margaret Smith, executive director of the national Trumpeter Swan Society, for a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
Smith will discuss the return of trumpeter swans to North America after the species faced near extinction at the turn of the 20th century due to over hunting.
The nature center is part of Oregon’s trumpeter swan breeding program. The center recently welcomed a new female swan to pair with a resident male, Pete, who was widowed last fall when his mate Gracie was killed.
Gracie was a beloved resident of the nature center and helped repopulate the threatened species in Oregon. About 35 trumpeter swans call Oregon home, but wildlife officials hope the number triples to allow the species to become self-sustaining.
During her virtual lecture, Smith will teach the audience about the different priorities for swan management and restoration across North America, and the role zoos and refuges have played in the swan's recovery. Smith will also discuss the habitat and health issues swans face daily.
The lecture is free, but registration is required. People can register online at the nature center's website to receive a link to the Zoom webinar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.